Hogwarts Legacy obviously ended up within the general controversy against the productions related to the Harry Potter writer, JK Rowling, but Sebastian Croft he wanted to get away from the question responding to criticism on his presence and affirming his absolute support towards the transgender people.

Indeed, the announcement of Croft’s inclusion in the cast of Hogwarts Legacy has rekindled the controversy also due to the particular position in which the actor finds himself: he is in fact the interpreter of Benjamin Hope, an important character in the Netflix TV series Heartstopperparticularly appreciated by the LGBTQ+ community for its representation of the different conditions in which its members find themselves.

Croft explained that he was hired to play one of the playable characters in Hogwarts Legacy three years ago, before JK: Rowling’s famous transphobic remarks and subsequent global controversy erupted.

“I was brought into this project over three years ago when Harry Potter for me it was the magical world that I grew up with,” Croft said. “It was long before I knew the ideas of JK Rowling, I believe with all my heart that trans women are women and trans men are men,” said the actor, thus taking a clear position on the subject.

Considering the role that the actor now also covers towards the LGBTQ+ community, Croft apologized to everyone: “I am very sorry that anyone may have been hurt by this announcement. There is no LGB without the T,” he said. declared.

Recently, Simon Pegg was also announced in the cast of Hogwarts Legacy in the role of Phineas Nigellus Black, while various details such as duration, main menu and map have emerged from the official art book of the game.