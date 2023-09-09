Avalanche has released a new video on Hogwarts Legacyfocused on some elements of the development and in particular on the direct pass from the pages of books to the construction of scenarios of the video game.

Appropriately titled “From Page to Play”, the video focuses on the process of creating the video game sets starting from the descriptions featured in the original textbooks of the Harry Potter series, demonstrating the game’s fidelity to the world created by JK Rowling.

In addition to documents and obviously also a certain original creativity, Avalanche started from the written texts to find the constituent elements of the Hogwarts Legacy settings, in short, and this video proves it.