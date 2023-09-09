Avalanche has released a new video on Hogwarts Legacyfocused on some elements of the development and in particular on the direct pass from the pages of books to the construction of scenarios of the video game.
Appropriately titled “From Page to Play”, the video focuses on the process of creating the video game sets starting from the descriptions featured in the original textbooks of the Harry Potter series, demonstrating the game’s fidelity to the world created by JK Rowling.
In addition to documents and obviously also a certain original creativity, Avalanche started from the written texts to find the constituent elements of the Hogwarts Legacy settings, in short, and this video proves it.
From pages to game
In the video we can see various passages from the Harry Potter books with highlighted sentences that refer to various environmental and scenographic features, with these which are then transposed into 3D in the scenario creation.
In fact, Hogwarts Legacy was a big hit even for its remarkable fidelity to the classic style and atmospheres of Harry Potter, and we can therefore see how the developers started from the original material to build a large part of the game.
Hogwarts Legacy is finally coming up too Nintendo Switch on November 14, 2023, after releasing on PS5, PC and Xbox Series X|S initially and then also on PS4 and Xbox One.
