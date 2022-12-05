A few minutes ago the official YouTube channel of Hogwarts Legacy posted a video of a 54-person orchestra performing the theme “Overture to the Unwritten”while in the background it is possible to admire some gameplay sequences unedited. Find the video in the player below.

“Overture to the Unwritten” is performed by local musicians from Utaha, Avalanche Software’s home state, including members of the BYU University Choir and Orchestra, the Salt Lake Symphony Orchestra, and featuring notable artists such as Nicole Pinnell, Nicole Klossner , Ryan Shupe, Abe Kaelin, Bart Olson, John Knudsen and Dune Moss.

Projected against the backdrop of the orchestra and interwoven with the video, we can also see gameplay sequences set in Howgwarts Castle and the surrounding areas, such as the Hogsmeade village.

We remind you that Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC starting from February 10, 2023, followed by the Nintendo Switch version. We recently got acquainted with Herbology Professor Mirabel Garlick.