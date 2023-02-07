ElAnalistaDeBits has published a video which compares versions PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC Of Hogwarts Legacythus also revealing more precise details on the various graphics modes for consoles.

As for PS5 and Xbox Series X, we find well 5 different graphics modesof which below you will find the details in terms of average resolution and framerate based on the analysis of the YouTuber:

Quality: 1800p and 30fps

Performance: 1440p and 60fps

Balanced: 1800p and 40fps

Ray Tracing: 1440p and 30fps

Performance High Framerate: 1080p and approximately 80 fps

Xbox Series S instead it offers three options:

Quality: 1188p and 30fps

Performance: 900p and 60fps

Balanced: 1080p and 40fps

Keep in mind that on PS5 and Xbox Series X with every graphics mode you can play with the frame rate unlocked. In the video we can see how this sometimes allows you to gain a few frames, but given the instability it could prove counterproductive by playing with the presets that target 30-40 fps. Also, Balanced and Performance HFR modes are only available with a 120Hz refresh rate monitor/TV.

ElAnalistaDeBits explains that the Quality mode of Hogwarts Legacy on PS5 and Xbox Series X increases the quality of textures, drawing distance, vegetation, lighting and shadows, with the latter having a higher resolution on the Sony console, and is on par with the High/Ultra preset of the non-ray PC version tracking. The dedicated graphics preset activates ray tracing for shadows and reflections, with the exception of water, but at the same time reduces the drawing distance and texture quality.

The youtuber reports that Xbox Series S is the version with the lowest density of NPCs on the screen, the one for PS5 has the loading times lowest overall, while on PC ray tracing is also applied for the character’s ambient occlusion.

On all platforms they occur stuttering problems inside Hogwarts castle when moving from one area to another and even in some cases getting stuck on the door of a room until the next one is fully loaded. Furthermore, ElAnalistaDeBits claims that ray tracing on PC is far too expensive and detrimental to performance. In general, however, he is still moderately satisfied with how Hogwarts Legacy has been optimized for each platform.

Hogwarts Legacy is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC for those who have purchased the Deluxe Edition and from February 10th for everyone else. On PS4 and Xbox One the launch is set for April 4th and on Nintendo Switch for July 25th. If you haven’t already done so, we suggest you read our review of Hogwarts Legacy.