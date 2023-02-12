Hogwarts Legacy has made its official debut a couple of days ago and the first ones are inevitable cosplay celebrations for the long-awaited Wizarding World tie-in. In this case narga_lifestream wanted to play a student of the House of Slytherinand did the usual magic.

Capable of exceeding 800,000 simultaneous players on Steam in the first twenty-four hours, Hogwarts Legacy is apparently destined to establish itself as one of the biggest videogame successes of the year, net of the controversies related to the author JK Rowlingwhich seem to have made no dent in the game’s ambitions.

“Welcome to Hogwarts! Have you chosen your House in Hogwarts Legacy?” wrote Natalia in her post on Instagram. “Unfortunately I haven’t had the chance to play the title yet, but I’ve always been a Slytherin fan because of Draco, so I hope to end up in that house!”

“Actually any house would do, apart from Gryffindor. Don’t get me wrong, it’s by no means a bad house and I don’t hate it at all, I can’t possibly despise anything that bears the crest of a lion!”

“Simply a lot of space has been dedicated to Gryffindor between films and books, so it would be interesting to find out more about the other Hogwarts Houses!” What do you think, is he right?

While you think about it, here are the latest works by narga_lifestream, a model that we really appreciate for her expressive skills: her cosplays dedicated to Jill Valentine from Resident Evil, Daniela Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village and Aerith from Final Fantasy 7 testify to this.