Hogwarts Legacy is the title of the moment: just a few days after its release, there are many content creators who are having fun and are showing the public a preview of the new Warner Bros. jewel.

The possibility of broadcasting one’s gameplay of the title is both delight and cross: this is because the game is subject to a hating attack resulting from some transphobic statements by JK Rowlingthe writer of the Harry Potter series and, albeit indirectly, mastermind behind the Hogwarts Legacy universe.

The title haters are raging against the title and against those who play it: one case is that of the rain of insults that brought a well-known streamer to tears, or precisely the creation of a site capable of “branding” those who are guilty of having broadcast the title on the well-known streaming platform Twitch.

The name of the site is a program: it doesn’t even mention the name of the title, but prefers to describe itself as “They broadcast THAT wizarding game? (from English). Through access to your account through this site you can find out if a certain streamers that we are following is included in the “black list”.

The far from pleasant situation that the imminent release of the title is going through does not weigh on his at all great quality. To find out more, we invite you to read our review of Hogwarts Legacy.