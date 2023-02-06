Hogwarts Legacy it is gradually revealing itself in these hours with the arrival of the reviews, and this also allows us to show you in detail the school of witchcraft and wizardry through a new gameplay videos recorded live from some game sessions.

So let’s see about 24 minutes of gameplay, which focus above all on the exploration of the various environments of the Hogwarts school, giving the opportunity to see the common areas, the halls, the corridors and also the various classrooms for the lessons of the various subjects.

As you can see, the scenarios are reproduced in a truly remarkable way and loyal to the original illustrations, as well as what was seen in the films.

So let’s take a look at the tour of the school in the video shown above, recorded by the editorial staff and therefore unedited and original, based on the copy that Warner Bros. provided to allow us to write and publish our review of Hogwarts Legacy, which went online in these hours today.

In the meantime, we remind you that the release of the game is set for this week: the launch of what appears to be one of the most important titles of the entire year is expected on February 10, 2023, which also seems to have been very well received positive from critics, judging by the first reviews that have been published so far.