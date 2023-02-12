Now that Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC modders are not wasting their time to make all kinds of mods, even quite extravagant ones. One of these replaces the illustrious personalities within the enchanted paintings of the magic academy with the VTuber by Hololive.

Anyone who is playing Hogwarts Legacy or has seen at least one film/read a Harry Potter book is well aware that the walls of the magical academy are covered with “living paintings” that host leading characters from the magical world, professors and so on. Well, with the mod “Moving Frames – Anime Vtubers – Holive” you will replace them with the flamboyant virtual idols of the Japanese company Hololive, which have been very successful on YouTube in recent years.

The result is certainly successful, although these new anime-style moving portraits clash and not a little with the Harry Potter universe, as you can see for yourself in the video below:

If you are interested you can download the mod made by xBloodTigerx from NexusMod, a this address. The mod will be updated in the future, given that the author, based on the feedback, is collecting a greater number of clips (later converted into GIFs) and of better quality that lend themselves well to papering the walls of Hogwarts.

Staying on the subject, a VR mod for Hogwarts Legacy is also in the works that allows you to play it in a first-person view via a virtual reality headset.