Modders are working a lot on Hogwarts Legacy and, inevitably, they are trying to satisfy some requests from fans, such as playing as Harry Potter, the protagonist of the books from which the Wizarding World in which the game is set was born.

Obviously this is a stretch, given the decades that have passed since the facts told in the game and the birth of Harry, but it is an irrelevant detail.

In reality, there are already two mods introducing Harry Potter. The first, Classic Harry Potter for Hogwarts Legacywas created by modder Chris Rubino, while the second, Daniel Radcliffe (it’s the name of the actor who plays Potter in the movies) was made by modder Crazy Potato.

Those who have tried both have said that the Radcliffe model of the Ruby mod is closer to the real actor than that of the Crazy Potato mod, but since they are both free you can try them and judge for yourself.

Interestingly, the mods allow you to use all the hairstyles of the character editor and that the default voice used is closest to that of the actor. Crazy Potato is also the author of the mod Emma Watsonwhich allows you to play as Hermione.