Hogwarts Legacy was shown at IGN Fan Fest 2023 with a gameplay videos captured by game director Alan Tew, who presented his own for the occasion Room of Requirementthe place that game users can customize in tons of different ways.

As you can see, Tew has created a distinctively furnished space full of character, with a vivarium equally rich and varied, where various fantastic animals are kept and where you can relax even just looking at the landscape.

Naturally, it is also thanks to this attention to detail and the richness of its settings that Hogwarts Legacy has won sensational recognition from the international press and above all has convinced the general public, which has rewarded the efforts of Avalanche Software.

Even the digital sales of Hogwarts Legacy exceeded those of Elden Ring at the launch in Europe: a figure that alone is enough to confirm how much this tie-in was awaited by the many Wizarding World fans.