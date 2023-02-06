ElAnalistaDeBits has published a long gameplay videos Of Hogwarts Legacy lasting just under 25 minutes in which we can see each other a tour of Hogwarts and its surroundingsall captured from the PC version with 4K resolution and Ultra settings.

In the first part of the video, the YouTuber takes us to explore the interior and exterior of the Hogwarts Academy and some of the most iconic locations, such as the great hall, the long staircase with paintings, the library and so on. In the second half, however, the tour continues beyond the confines of the school of magic, where the player will be able to explore Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest.

Just today we published on our pages the review of Hogwarts Legacy, in which we state:

“Hogwarts Legacy is the best Harry Potter-themed video game ever made. The artistic direction has turned fans’ recurring dreams into reality by sending them a golden letter of admission to Hogwarts school, opening a window to the wizarding world that is overflowing with activities and content. When you try to do so much it is physiological that some deficiencies also emerge, and in this case they end up mainly dirtying the technical sector, too often close to the past generation.The experience packaged by Avalanche Software lives anchored to mechanics already seen, it does not invent nothing new, but it manages to paint a large fresco that sets the Wizarding World in motion. Yes, it won’t be the perfect video game, but it keeps its promises by betting strongly on the emotional charge: when it comes time to leave school, trust me, a tear will be inevitable.Fortunately in video games, an instant can last forever, and Hogwarts Legacy is a work that thrives on snapshots: the castle is embraced by the sunset, the great hall is illuminated, a Hippogriff flutters around the tallest tower. Need anything else?”

We remind you that Hogwarts Legacy will be available from February 10, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, with 72 hours early access for those who purchase the Deluxe Edition. PS4 and Xbox One versions will follow on April 4, while the Nintendo Switch version is scheduled for July 25.