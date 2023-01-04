With the release date drawing ever closer, Avalanche Software shared a new one on Twitter today gameplay clips Of Hogwarts Legacy starring the spell Firewhich you can view below.

Incendio is a spell that generates a fiery explosion, spreading flames around the affected area. It is clearly a spell that, if desired, we can use in combat to toast the unfortunate person on duty, but as we can see in the clip, it also has other particularly interesting purposes.

Incendio, for example, can be used to light torches or to eliminate giant cobwebs. In short, it is a spell that is also useful for dungeon exploration and spring cleaning.

Before leaving, we remind you that Hogwarts Legacy will be available from February 10, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. PS4 and Xbox One players, on the other hand, will have to wait until April 4, 2023, while those on Nintendo Switch until July 25.

A few days ago the pre-orders of the official artbook of the game were opened, which includes concept art and background on the game through interviews with the developers of Avalanche Software.