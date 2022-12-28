Avalanche Software presented with a short clip posted on Twitter the Edurus potion Of Hogwarts Legacy and its effects during combat.

We can translate the term “Edurus” from Latin as an adjective that describes something very hard and resistant. And this is exactly the effect it has on our character: as we can see in the clip below, once the potion is ingested, the skin of the protagonist hardens until it becomes stone, to such an extent that she can take an opponent’s spell without batting an eyelid for then fight back.

We also learn that to create this potion we will need a unit of Ashwinder Eggs and a Mongrel fur.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available from February 10, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. PS4 and Xbox One players, on the other hand, will have to wait until April 4, 2023, while those on Nintendo Switch until July 25.

We recently saw Hogwarts Legacy in action again in a long gameplay showcase aired in mid-December, here is a summary of the new features shown.