Avalanche Software has released another short clip of Hogwarts Legacythis time starring thehippogriffone of the most majestic magical creatures in the Harry Potter universe.

For those who have read the books or seen the Harry Potter films, the Hippogriffs need no introduction. They are creatures whose upper half resembles an eagle, while the lower half resembles a horse. They are raised in Hogwarts school, but they are approached only by those who show great respect towards them. As confirmed by the promotional material published in the past, in Hogwarts Legacy we will even be able to ride Hippogriffs to move quickly.

“The Hippogriff is a majestic beast with the front half of an eagle and the back half of a horse. The Hippogriff can fly great distances and commands respect from anyone who dares to approach it,” reads the official description of the clip.

Hogwarts Legacy will debut in stores on February 10, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions will follow on April 4th and finally the Nintendo Switch version on July 25th. This week has been full of news for fans and if you haven’t already done so we suggest you read our tried and true Hogwarts Legacy and Avalanche Software interview.

At the same time, we advise against looking for the game on YouTube and social networks: it seems that the first copies are already circulating, so the spoiler risk is high.