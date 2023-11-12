Hogwarts Legacy it will also land in a few days Nintendo Switchand Avalanche Software thought it was time to make a Christmas trailer to remind everyone how enthusiastically the game was welcomed by the international press.
Played for more than 700 million hours, Hogwarts Legacy has revitalized Harry Potter and there is certainly no better time than Christmas to catch up on this excellent Wizarding World tie-in.
A magical open world
In our review of Hogwarts Legacy we talked about how the project produced by Warner Bros. manages to bring the atmosphere and magic of theuniverse created by JK Rowlinginvolving us in the activities of a large open world full of things to do and see.
Qualities that have allowed the game to total 15 million copies sold and a billion dollars in revenues, while waiting for the inevitable DLC.
