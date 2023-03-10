Hogwarts Legacy 2 or expansions for the first chapter they are probably nei Warner Bros plans.considering that the CFO of WB Discovery, Gunnar Wiedenfels, has spoken clearly of the desire to expand the franchise in the future.

On the other hand, it is not the first time such statements have been made: a few days ago, speaking to Variety, the president of WB Games, David Haddad, had already reported seeing “a bright futurefor the title, also a sign of Warner Bros’ continued commitment to leverage its most popular franchises into triple-A game development for the foreseeable future.

In short, obviously no one has spoken clearly about a Hogwarts Legacy 2, and one month after the launch of the original it would make little sense, but it is clear that thehuge success already collected by the action adventure on the world of Harry Potter will influence the future programs of Warner Bros., probably pushing for a long-term exploitation of the title.

We have seen that the game has sold 12 million copies in 2 weeks, confirming the resounding success of the game on the Wizarding World, and it would be really strange if the publisher stopped at a single title at this point.

“Take Harry Potter, for example, the Wizarding World. The fact that we are having this huge success with Hogwarts Legacy, 12 years after the last film was released, shows that there are still so many opportunities to exploit and that we’re just starting to do that,” Wiedenfels said during a shareholder conference at Morgan Stanley.

Reading between the lines, it’s easy to guess a reference to possible future developments of what could become a series.