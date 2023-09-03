Hogwarts Legacy 2 is already in development phaseaccording to reports from the well-known leaker MyTimeToShineHello, who in a post published on Twitter spoke of some sources who would have confirmed the news.

It is not the first time that it has been discussed: already in August a job announcement suggested that Hogwarts Legacy 2 is in development, and after all we are talking about one of the most successful titles of this year, with sales of 15 million copies and more than a billion dollars in revenues.

In short, the news that Warner Bros. would be preparing a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy appears frankly obvious, but we imagine that we will have to wait for an official confirmation: the Nintendo Switch version is still to be launched and some DLC may arrive in 2024.