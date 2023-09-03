Hogwarts Legacy 2 is already in development phaseaccording to reports from the well-known leaker MyTimeToShineHello, who in a post published on Twitter spoke of some sources who would have confirmed the news.
It is not the first time that it has been discussed: already in August a job announcement suggested that Hogwarts Legacy 2 is in development, and after all we are talking about one of the most successful titles of this year, with sales of 15 million copies and more than a billion dollars in revenues.
In short, the news that Warner Bros. would be preparing a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy appears frankly obvious, but we imagine that we will have to wait for an official confirmation: the Nintendo Switch version is still to be launched and some DLC may arrive in 2024.
A magical game
Despite having received numerous criticisms, there is no doubt that Hogwarts Legacy has won the favor of critics and the public, who, as mentioned, awarded the tie-in of the Wizarding World with excellent sales.
Probably playing in favor of this project was on the one hand the extraordinary popularity of the reference franchise, on the other hand the fact that only current technologies allowed for a transposition capable of doing justice to the universe created by JK Rowlingits scenarios and its characters.
Have you read our Hogwarts Legacy review, yes?
