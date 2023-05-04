According to a job posting posted by Warner Bros. Discovery, Avalanche Software is working on a new one triple A game not yet announced. There are no other details on the matter, but it cannot be excluded that it is a sequel to Hogwarts Legacyconsidering the great success of the title in recent months.

Specifically the job announcement is for the position of software engineer. The page states that the candidate will be working with the Avalanche Software team on a “AAA console game not yet announced”. Or rather “was” specified, as the above sentence was mysteriously removed from the announcement, but not before this detail was noticed by the GameRant editorial staff.

We don’t know why this change was made, we can simply assume that it is to avoid talking about a sequel to Hogwart Legacy far too early, where the game is still in the middle of its commercial cycle and tomorrow between more is coming to PS4 and Xbox One, with the Nintendo Switch version to follow on July 25th.

Having said that, we are talking about a title that managed to sell 12 million copies in just two weeks and therefore it is highly probable that a sequel will be made sooner or later. At the same time we specify that the project mentioned in the announcement could also be something completely unrelated to the Harry Potter universe. In any case, we will probably have to wait a few years to find out.