It's possible that Avalanche Software will use theUnreal Engine 5 For Hogwarts Legacy 2, at least according to what can be guessed from a new job advertisement. Recall that a sequel has been suggested on several occasions, but has not yet been officially announced. Officially, Avalanche is hiring for an undefined project.

In this new job posting, Avalanche is looking for a Senior Character Artist who has experience working on Unreal Engine 4 and 5. You must remember that Hogwarts Legacy was made on Unreal Engine 4.

The job advertisement specifically highlights Hogwarts Legacy, though it doesn't mention a sequel or hint at future content for the first game. “Join the team behind the blockbuster open-world, action RPG Hogwarts Legacy as we create something new!” reads the job advert, which requires candidates to have “experience with game engines such as Unreal Engine 4/5”.