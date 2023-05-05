Hogwarts Legacy was a huge hit for Portkey Games and Avalanche Studios, but a new AAA game has everyone talking about a sequel. So many people collected those trophies of Hogwarts Legacy, that it is impossible not to imagine a sequel. In fact, the latest Warner Bros Games announcement for a new AAA game suggests that Hogwarts Legacy 2 may already be in development.

With Hogwarts Legacy Appearing on several best game lists and sweeping the sales charts with ease, there’s no doubt that publisher Warner Bros Games must be thinking hard about Hogwarts Legacy 2. Well, a new job posting for a software engineer that was discovered by GameRant shows that the Avalanche team is hiring to develop “an unannounced AAA console title.”

The fact that the original post has been removed raises suspicions because it seems that Warner Bros might think that information about the Avalanche roster has leaked. However, since there is no other information in the listing that can give some insight, it seems that the AAA line was what may have caused it to be removed. In fact, it reveals that what the team is working on after Hogwarts Legacy it is not a DLC, since the list specifically indicates that it is a new title.

In fact, the chances of the new AAA console game being Hogwarts Legacy 2 seem to be the highest, with a new entry into the Wizarding World on whatever console is available at the time as a profitable venture.

With HBO developing a new television series Harry Potter, the synergy that most publishers look for in multimedia projects would be high in addition to the natural drive to have intellectual property that people will recognize. This is all speculation on our part, however; there will be an official announcement of whatever this game is at some point, and until then, stay tuned because as soon as something is known you can see it written here.

Via: TrueTrophies

Editor’s note: There will definitely be a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy 2 and the reasons are clearly explained in this note, the “free” hype that the Max series will bring with it will not be wasted.