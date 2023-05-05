Hogwarts Legacy it turned out to be quite a success. Warner Bros. has in fact announced that in the first quarter of 2023, which ended on March 31, it sold more than 15 million copies and produced more than one billion dollars Of revenuesdespite only launching on PC and current generation consoles.

Within two weeks of its launch on February 10, 2023, Hogwarts Legacy had already sold more than 12 million copies, generating $850 million in global revenue. Warner Bros. revealed last month that the game had delivered launch sales of 256% of its estimates.

Despite the success of Hogwarts Legacy, Warner Bros. announced big losses in the first quarter of 2023, totaling $10.7 billion in revenues. The title of Avalanche Software it produced as much as 9% of the company’s total revenues.

Today the older generation console editions of Hogwarts Legacy were launched, i.e. for Xbox One and PS4. The Nintendo Switch version will arrive at a later date, on July 25, 2023. Sales of the game will certainly continue to grow.

For Warner Stocks. this is his fifth brand that has surpassed the billion dollar mark in revenues, along with Mortal Kombat, Game of Thrones, Lego and DC games.

