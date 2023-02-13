Hogwarts Legacy it immediately presented itself as a huge title with an impressive main story. Among the secondary quests, however, there is also “Like Moths to the Light”, which is not particularly complex. However, it is possible that some players may not quite understand what they have to do in some specific situations. For this reason, we leave you a handy Hogwarts Legacy guide that we hope will help you!

Starting the quest

Starting this side quest won’t be difficult at all, on the contrary: as you wander through the main hall, you’ll hear a student standing by a mirror. After talking to him, you will have officially started the quest. As some players may know, all the butterfly mirrors of the Hogwarts Legacy world they react to the Lumos spell.

As a result, casting Lumos and approaching the mirror will cause it to reveal an image, which will become more complete as the player gets closer. By standing directly in front of the mirror and throwing a Lumos, we can then bring up the full image of a location.

After seeing the shown area of ​​the mirror, all we have to do is look for the place where it comes from. Often, these positions are not too far from the place where we found the mirror, and this first time we will even have the opportunity to find a statue, which will indicate more specifically where we should go.

While standing in front of the mirror, turn right and walk back towards the large fountain in the center of the room. Keep running near the fountain and go down the stairs, but don’t go through the door: here you’ll have to turn left and reach the corner that depicts the statue we saw earlier, with a butterfly on the upper left wall.

We will also be able to launch a Revelio, which will help us highlight the necessary butterfly to progress through the quest once the mirror image has been revealed. Now that you’ve discovered the butterfly, approach it and cast a Lumos again. As the spell is being cast, and once you get close enough, the butterfly will fly towards your wand and begin to swirl around the light source.

From here, it’s important not to cast any more spells or do anything that could cause you to lose the source of light, as undoing the spell will cause the butterfly to return to its previous position on the wall. For this reason, try not to forget where you found it. In fact, while you keep Lumos active, you will have to go back to the initial mirror, making sure that the butterfly is following the light.

When you get to the mirror, stand in front of it and interrupt the Lumos to see the butterfly move towards the mirror. Stay as close to the mirror as possible before stopping the spell, to prevent the process from being abruptly terminated. After completing this process of the quest, all you have to do is go back to the student you spoke with at the beginning to complete it.

By doing so, you will have completed another main quest of Hogwarts Legacy! If this guide has been helpful to you, we recommend that you also check out other similar ones, such as the one on how to obtain Arthur’s treasure map, the guide to the Room of Requirement or how to open chests with the eye.