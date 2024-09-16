Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard has raised the bar for the title of Race to Dubai champion on the DP World Tour after claiming a thrilling victory over Rory McIlroy at the Amgen Irish Open.

With the Race to Dubai champion McIlroy comfortably leading at the start of the fourth and final round in front of his home crowd at the National Stadium in Northern Ireland, Hoggard came back strongly to finish the tournament with a total of 9 under par, compared to 8 under par for McIlroy.

This is the fifth title for the 23-year-old Hoggard on the DP World Tour, who moved up to second in the Rolex Race to Dubai world rankings after earning 835 points, bringing his total for the season to 2,250 points, behind the leader and Race to Dubai title holder McIlroy, who also increased his points to 3,791 points.

The duo will take the rivalry between them to the final “play-off”, which will be held in a new, more powerful system with the participation of the game’s stars, and will be hosted by the UAE next November, through two consecutive tournaments in November of this year, with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Club with the participation of the top 70 players in the “Race to Dubai” ranking, then the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates with the participation of the top 50 players.

The DP World Golf Tour calendar this season includes 44 tournaments in 24 countries around the world, and its competitions are held under the slogan “The Race to Dubai”.

The Amgen Irish Open was held as part of the Pac-9 series, as the current season of the DP World Tour is witnessing tournaments within international series, each series has its own identity on the DP World Tour, and each series has its own champion, who will win $200,000 in each of them from a total of additional financial rewards of $1 million, before the season concludes in the Emirates.