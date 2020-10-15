He Homeland Bonus corresponding to the month of October is already available, according to the Government of Venezuela. This aid was already distributed during these months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nicolás Maduro himself was in charge of increasing the legal subsidy for workers. In conclusion, the minimum sale and the Ticket Basket are increased.

The Family Economy bonus and the 100% Schooling Bonus will continue to be distributed as a complement to the Hogares de la Patria bonus. The first will be delivered to the benefits affected by your family situation, the aid will be 200,000 bolivars. With the second voucher, the beneficiaries will receive 224,000 bolivars for each son or daughter and if there is more than one a supplement of 160,000 bolivars will be given.

How to receive the bonus

The first step will be to access the Patria Platform, check the notification on the right side of the page and give to review and accept the bonus. The second step will be to go to the wallet and click on ‘request withdrawal’, select the account and write the amount. Within 72 business days the economic amount will be received in the bank account.

The situation in the country is improving and the number of infections decreases every day. The number of confirmed cases amounts to 84,391,635 in the last 24 hours. The positive data comes with the people registered, there are already 76,262 cases surpassed.