From: Robert Wagner

The Bremen election results are causing political headaches for the Greens. For the FDP and the Union, questions of direction arise after the election.

Bremen – Member of the Bundestag Anton Hofreiter (Greens) expresses sharp criticism of his party’s unsuccessful election campaign in Bremen. “The result is disappointing. We have not succeeded in mobilizing beyond the core electorate,” said the former parliamentary group leader of the Greens German press agency (dpa).

The Bremen Greens have made mistakes, such as abolishing free 15-minute parking. “Changes in transport policy are always tricky.” Hofreiter speaks of “decisive decisions” made during the election campaign.

After the Greens defeat in the Bremen election: Hofreiter criticizes the lack of tailwind from Berlin

According to the latest projection from May 15 (12:45 p.m.), his party won 11.9 percent of the vote. This is not only a dramatic loss of 5.5 percentage points compared to the last election in 2019, but also the worst election result for the Bremen Greens in 20 years.

However, Hofreiter also complained that there was “not an optimal tailwind” from Berlin. You have to be more consistent with the SPD, which “reluctantly grants the Greens success”. We have to make sure that the compromises we find are accepted by all sides,” he said dpa. He hopes that cooperation with the FDP will work better in the future after they return to the Bremen Parliament.

CDU loses against a strong incumbent from the SPD

The losses of CDU are moderate. At 24.5 percent, it only lost 1.0 percentage point compared to 2019 – but this result is not a reason to celebrate. In the election, his party in Bremen did not succeed in “expressing the major problems in the education system,” said General Secretary Mario Czaja in the ARD-Show Anne Will.

The election campaign was conducted “decently”, but against the very good popularity ratings of Bremen Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD) the CDU candidate Frank Imhoff found it difficult to arrive. His “tandem partner” Wiebke Winter sees things similarly. “This is not a good result for the SPD, but for Andreas Bovenschulte, who enjoys high approval ratings here,” she said WORLD. “This election was a personal election,” she adds.

Will the Bremen election result trigger a shift to the right in the CDU?

Nevertheless, the poor election result from Bremen could trigger a nationwide debate within the Union about the future course and initiate a shift to the right by the CDU. Imhoff and Winter conducted a “greener” election campaign than Kai Wegner in Berlin or currently Markus Söder in Bavaria.

While the Berlin CDU had positioned itself as the car drivers’ party, Imhoff and Wiebke often put cyclists and public transport in the foreground during the election campaign. Wegner won the February election by a wide margin ahead of the SPD, and the CSU is also being rewarded for its decidedly anti-Green election campaign with stable poll numbers of around 40 percent.

The disappointing performance in Bremen could now encourage those who want to profile the CDU as a clearly conservative alternative to the traffic light coalition, like the WORLD reported. A clear opposition to the Greens, a clear yes to nuclear power, the favoring of performance over social policy and the general emphasis on conservative values ​​are all part of this conservative edge, which many in the Union would like to see.

After Bremen election: FDP announces sharper profiling – opposition as a possibility?

The FDP also lost slightly at 5.2 percent (2019: 5.9), but is still satisfied with the election result. “From my point of view, nothing went wrong,” said FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai Deutschlandfunk. The main goal was not to fail at the 5 percent hurdle. You have achieved that.

In the last elections at state level, the FDP suffered severe defeats. In Lower Saxony (October 2022) and Berlin (February 2023) it flew out of both state parliaments with 4.7 and 4.6 percent respectively. This is a consequence of government participation at the federal level. It could “quite well happen that you get worse results at state level,” says Djir-Sarai. In general, however, state elections would have a “manageable signal effect”.

Nevertheless, he announced that his party wanted to raise its profile in the governing coalition and clarify its stance on certain positions. However, the FDP does not want to become a nuisance and prevent coalition projects. “No party will be successful if they say we are now playing opposition in the government,” said Djir-Sarai.