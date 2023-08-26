The AfD acts in the interests of opposing powers, says Green politician Anton Hofreiter, referring to the party’s relationship with China and Russia. He speaks of an “incredible danger for democracy and the rule of law”.

Dhe Green politician Anton Hofreiter has once again sharply attacked the AfD. “The AfD is predominantly a group of traitors who act not in the interests of our country but in the interests of opposing powers,” Hofreiter told the editorial network Germany (RND). This primarily affects the AfD’s relationship with Russia, but also with China. “You have to be aware of the incredible danger that the AfD poses to democracy and the rule of law, as well as to the prosperity of many people. This has not yet arrived in all parts of society.”

A ban on the right-wing populist party should “under no circumstances be ruled out”. Hofreiter had already spoken of the “traitors from the AfD” on Wednesday in the ZDF program “Markus Lanz”.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) tells the newspapers of the Bayern media group with regard to the AfD: “With its hostile attitude towards the European Union, the party even questions the basis of our overall prosperity and wants to prevent everything that is necessary for Germany to become a modern Industrial country remains.” The AfD has been on the upswing in federal polls for several months and is currently around 20 percent, ahead of the SPD and the Greens.