It would be crude to reduce Anton Hofreiter’s opinion on single-family homes to a ban – but the Greens apparently have learned nothing from the “Veggie Day” misery, comments Mike Schier.

Eight months before the general election, the so far hopeful Greens scored a nice own goal. Just like four years ago, when “Veggie Day” flew around her ears, the eco party is now facing a different kind of house election campaign. With his skeptical remarks about the detached single-family house, parliamentary group leader Toni Hofreiter, who once grew up in a house with a garden in Sauerlach, may have done his party a political disservice.

Single-family dispute among the Greens: Hofreiter does not want a clumsy ban

It doesn’t help that Hofreiter im mirror-Interview argued quite differently. He is primarily concerned with more rights for municipalities to set specific guidelines when designating building areas. Objective: to curb the desertification of the town centers and the urban sprawl on the outskirts and, above all, to create living space for the many people in the expensive cities who cannot afford a home for millions. You don’t have to share your opinion, but reducing it to a prohibition is a bit clumsy.

Greens in the election year: The party has learned little from “Veggie Day”

Only: The idea of ​​“Veggie Day” was of course much more differentiated than the debate that was developing around it. It is surprising that the Greens have learned so little from this and are now providing their political opponents with a template. Especially in rural areas, where the party of high-income city dwellers is gradually beginning to gain a foothold, the topic could fly around their ears. There are also many potential Green voters living in the metropolitan regions who actively practice environmental protection in their gardens. By the way: in one month, Baden-Württemberg will vote – the land of home builders.

Mike Schier