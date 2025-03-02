Germany’s top snowboarder Ramona Hofmeister missed the sixth overall victory in the parallel giant slalom and also has to bury her last hopes for the new triumph in the overall World Cup. The 28-year-old from WSV Bischofswiesen was third in the Polry in Polish on Sunday. Japanese Tsubaki Miki drove to victory and, in addition to first place in the giant slalom rating, also secured the large crystal ball for winning the overall World Cup. The four -time overall World Cup winner Hofmeister should still have their strong shape towards the World Cup. The title fights in Switzerland start immediately after the World Cup final in Winterberg in two weeks.