It was not really pleasant in the outgoing Rutte IV cabinet (VVD, D66, CDA and Christian Union). Certainly not after the fall of the government at the beginning of the summer. And the relationship between two of the three deputy prime ministers, Sigrid Kaag (Finance, D66) and Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs, CDA) was already difficult. Nevertheless, Rutte IV’s deputy prime ministers had to meet again on Thursday evening, August 24. The budget had to be negotiated and measures to combat poverty had to be negotiated.

A few hours before that negotiation headed The Financial Times: ‘Dutch government set to nominate foreign minister as EU commissioner’. According to the newspaper, Hoekstra got the job that Sigrid Kaag also wanted. The message further strained relations. The outcome of a battle that had been taking place in the background for days was presented as fact by the British newspaper – without anyone involved knowing anything. The CDA, where Hoekstra had told no one anything, was taken aback. D66 was furious. The conversation between the deputy prime ministers seemed to be canceled for a while, but continued. Things went so badly that they were unable to get out of it. The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Ministers agreed that they would leave negotiations on this important file to other cabinet members.

Chef empty boxes

At first glance this is an innocent function. A manager of empty boxes, as one person involved calls it. If the European Parliament questions Wopke Hoekstra in a hearing on Monday and agrees to his nomination, he will become the new Dutch European Commissioner. The period is short, and the climate portfolio has been significantly stripped down after the departure of Frans Timmermans, who returns to the Netherlands as party leader of GroenLinks-PvdA. The Green Deal, a mega package of bills aimed at making Europe climate neutral, will be transferred to another European Commissioner.

But not one candidate applied for the position, a second one was added. And there were also two deputy prime ministers: Hoekstra and Kaag. A unique but complex situation, which has further disrupted relations in Rutte IV. The issue also shows how sensitive Dutch politics is to Brussels influences.

Before the fall of Rutte IV in July, the European Commissioner issue was already somewhat dormant in the cabinet. There will be European Elections in the middle of next year, and then a new European Commission will be appointed. The Netherlands may provide one European Commissioner. The cabinet may nominate someone. And such a nomination is always heavily political: some parties believe they are entitled to it.

As early as January of this year, Sigrid Kaag told Rutte that she was interested in that position as soon as it became available in 2024. She is then party leader of D66 and Minister of Finance, and has good credentials, as a former diplomat and former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Moreover: interesting foreign posts always go to PvdA members, CDA members or VVD members. Is D66, the second largest party in the cabinet, also allowed? Rutte does not react negatively, but does not make any promises. There is no rush: 2024 is still far away.

A successor to Timmermans

Six months later everything is different. The cabinet has fallen. Leading players such as Rutte, Kaag and Hoekstra have said they will not return after the elections. European Commissioner Frans Timmermans has registered as party leader, making his job available immediately. The conversation between Kaag and Rutte, which was still exploratory at the beginning of the year, is taking place again. She wants, she tells Rutte, to become Timmermans’ successor.

D66 expects that the VVD will not be interested in the position, the liberals do not want to profile themselves on climate. The Christian Union will not claim it. And so the social liberals think that it will come down to a battle between D66 and the CDA.

That’s what they think at the CDA too. But they don’t have a clear candidate there yet. Esther de Lange’s name is mentioned, she has been in the European Parliament since 2007. But the Christian Democrats in The Hague have not yet done anything about it. The fall of the cabinet consumes all the attention. There must be a list, a party leader, and an election manifesto. Moreover, it is the summer break and vacations are planned.

Hoekstra doesn’t tell anyone

What they at the CDA do not know is that their own Deputy Prime Minister has a plan: Wopke Hoekstra also wants the job. He doesn’t tell anyone. Not to Kaag, who still thinks that the job is waiting for her. Not to fellow party member De Lange. Mark Rutte heard about it from Hoekstra on Thursday, August 17, and told Kaag. She is stunned, sources say. Hoekstra has never shown interest in climate. He has made himself impossible in Europe with his rigid attitude towards the Southern European countries.

Rutte is faced with a problem at that moment. He has to present a candidate in Brussels on behalf of the Netherlands, but he has two. Kaag is still at the top. But that changes in a week. This is partly due to Kaag himself. She reads up and asks around, including from Diederik Samsom, the former PvdA leader who is now chief of staff of the European Commissioner. She notices that the job is less interesting than she first thought. She is not backing down, it is too important for her party to gain an international position. And if she ultimately does not want it, another D66 member in the cabinet, such as Hans Vijlbrief or Rob Jetten, could do it.

But Brussels also has wishes. Hoekstra is from the same European family as European People’s Party committee chair Ursula von der Leyen. Von der Leyen has recently been at loggerheads with her own faction, which believes she has moved too far to the left to receive support from the Social Democrats. In Brussels everyone assumes that Von der Leyen wants to continue after the elections. The appointment of a new European Commissioner comes at an important time for her. It could be a way to show that she does want to make room for conservative voices, especially in the politically important climate portfolio. And she knows: the powerful EPP faction leader Manfred Weber, who knows Hoekstra well, thinks it is important that the position does not go to someone with a clear climate profile. So if it were up to her, it would be Hoekstra. Around that time, Hoekstra speaks with Weber about the vacant position. He asks Weber for help, can the powerful Christian Democrat lobby?

Football and a boat trip

The final word belongs to Rutte, not to Brussels. It has not yet been resolved, and the tension between the protagonists is increasing. Kaag makes a disengaged impression to others. She will not be at the festive cabinet outing on Saturday, August 19, which opens the new season. Ministers and their partners and children take a boat trip along the Maeslantkering, and football is also played that day. Attendees noticed the absence of Sigrid Kaag. At a brainstorming session in the Catshuis a few days later, the grumpiness of the D66 members was noticeable. They don’t really participate. In a photo that Mark Rutte shares on social media, Sigrid Kaag is sitting at one of the tables on her phone.

The grumpiness of the D66 members is because they know that if Rutte has to choose between Kaag and Hoekstra, there is a good chance that he will choose Hoekstra. It has been noticeable in that party for some time that Rutte is very much in line with Hoekstra’s wishes. For example, at Hoekstra’s intercession, the left-wing parties were not welcome at the 2021 formation table. There is a student-like atmosphere between the two men, with mutual teasing and the occasional harsh joke. Rutte and Kaag, that is more complicated. Those involved call the relationship difficult. Her party is reluctantly in the cabinet. Rutte and Kaag never learned to understand each other, although sources see that Rutte ‘invests’ a lot in her, with time and attention.

Rutte has not yet made a final decision when he hears it on Thursday morning, August 24 The Financial Times with the message that the choice has fallen on Hoekstra. This forces a decision. That day, Rutte quickly decides that it will be Hoekstra. A recurring suspicion in The Hague is that the European Christian Democrats had inspired the FT to persuade Rutte.

At D66 the anger is complete. CDA members are also angry. They have been overwhelmed by their deputy prime minister. A day later, the Council of Ministers meets and Rutte makes the nomination formal. Rob Jetten makes a comment about the process, which he believes did not go well. There will be no discussion. To the outside world, Hoekstra’s nomination is not called a cabinet decision, as is usual, but a decision by the prime minister personally. “I have taken that to myself,” says Rutte. Behind that formulation lies a derailed process.

Now Hoekstra is gone. Relations are permanently disturbed even without him. The hope for a short formation period after the elections is nowhere as great as in Rutte IV. The sooner they are freed from each other, the better.

With the cooperation of Clara van de Wiel