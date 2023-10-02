Tonight Wopke Hoekstra will be questioned by members of the European Parliament. After this hearing it will become clear whether he can succeed Frans Timmermans as European Commissioner for Climate. Hoekstra’s nomination came as a big surprise and as a former minister and party leader of the CDA, he is not the most obvious choice for this post, says correspondent Clara van de Wiel. What awaits him tonight?

