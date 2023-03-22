Also criticism from VVD members: ‘bite-sized chunks from The Hague’

Internal dissatisfaction is also brewing among other parties. A group of VVD members expressed their concerns about the results of the parliamentary elections in a letter to the party leadership. They write to, among others, the party board and Mark Rutte that the top has no connection with members and voters.

For example, the signatories wonder whether ‘the club in The Hague’ is thinking about its own role ‘in the current state of affairs in the political and social landscape’, as can be read in the letter that, according to the NOS signed by about 100 members.

The signatories believe that the knowledge and skills of people within the party should be better utilized. “We are served top-down bite-sized chunks that we can perform and undergo. The manner of campaigning, both in this election and in the recent municipal elections, is a shining example of this. Imaging from the inside and outside is therefore not optimal”.



According to the letter writers, the outcome of the parliamentary elections, in which the BoerBurger Movement came out as the big winner, makes it clear that there is work to be done. “After more than twelve years of hard work, we are now in danger of losing our beautiful country to division, dissatisfaction and a gap between The Hague and the rest of the Netherlands.”