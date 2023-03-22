CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra will remain as party leader. The party board reports this on Tuesday evening after hours of ‘intensive and penetrating’ crisis consultations in a hotel near Utrecht. But dissatisfaction will smolder even after this meeting.
“There is a huge gulf between us and the rest of the country,” said Wopke Hoekstra, who “will undoubtedly remain” as political leader. really get to work on this, without me saying about a specific file: this has to be so different. We have not listened enough to the people in the country.” He speaks of a ‘crystal clear signal’ from the voter.
Party leader Hoekstra, party leader Pieter Heerma, the executive board of the party and twelve provincial chairmen spoke extensively about the loss of the CDA in the provincial elections and about the question: what next? A hard change of course around nitrogen, for example, is desirable, say CDA members. In advance, various departments kept open the option that Hoekstra would leave. But that is not necessary, reports party chairman Hans Huibers late on Tuesday evening.
“It was a penetrating conversation, everything was laid out openly and honestly. Hoekstra’s leadership has also been discussed, but he is without a doubt our leader. But the connection with our departments from The Hague must be improved, that will be hard work.” Hoekstra can stay on, also in his role as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, says Huibers.
The party board and the parliamentary group have been emphasizing all week that the historic defeat in the elections should not lead to ax day and discussion ‘about the puppets’. The fire inside the CDA seems to have been extinguished for the time being, although the dissatisfaction in the party will still smolder. The party’s substantive story is sound, according to those involved, but it must therefore be told better. Adjustment of cabinet policy is also necessary, continuing as before is not possible.
So Hoekstra is sent to the coalition with homework. The nitrogen rate must change, the party claims, following, among others, election winner BBB and interest group LTO.
2030 not holy
According to various Christian Democrats, the deadline of 2030 for achieving the nitrogen targets is unworkable, and forced expropriation of farmers must also be declared a taboo. And if it is not possible to change the nitrogen plans within the cabinet, Hoekstra should pull the plug from the coalition, it even sounds here and there. The party must be ‘prepared to die’, it is said.
Because of the division in the coalition, electoral winner BBB is quickly counting on a cabinet break and new elections.
Also criticism from VVD members: ‘bite-sized chunks from The Hague’
Internal dissatisfaction is also brewing among other parties. A group of VVD members expressed their concerns about the results of the parliamentary elections in a letter to the party leadership. They write to, among others, the party board and Mark Rutte that the top has no connection with members and voters.
For example, the signatories wonder whether ‘the club in The Hague’ is thinking about its own role ‘in the current state of affairs in the political and social landscape’, as can be read in the letter that, according to the NOS signed by about 100 members.
The signatories believe that the knowledge and skills of people within the party should be better utilized. “We are served top-down bite-sized chunks that we can perform and undergo. The manner of campaigning, both in this election and in the recent municipal elections, is a shining example of this. Imaging from the inside and outside is therefore not optimal”.
According to the letter writers, the outcome of the parliamentary elections, in which the BoerBurger Movement came out as the big winner, makes it clear that there is work to be done. “After more than twelve years of hard work, we are now in danger of losing our beautiful country to division, dissatisfaction and a gap between The Hague and the rest of the Netherlands.”
