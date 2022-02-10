He did not promise “golden mountains.” Nevertheless, Minister Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs, CDA) said on Thursday that he would do his best to better inform the House of Representatives about the cabinet’s EU policy. MPs regularly complain about a lack of transparency and information about European legislation, while this can have a major impact on Dutch citizens and companies.

On Thursday, the hand was partly put into their own bosom: MPs, it was said, can also hunt for information more often in Brussels. But the cabinet could also adopt a more ‘pro-active’ attitude, in the words of Marieke Koekkoek (Volt). Roelien Kamminga (VVD) put it this way: “Too often we are lulled to sleep by the standard rhetoric that it is now up to the European Commission or the European Parliament first and that it is therefore too early for a debate.” To be told months later: now it’s too late.

Information not always shareable

Hoekstra showed a lot of understanding. At the same time, the wishes of the House are ‘not always easy to realize’. The Netherlands cannot always share information that comes up in EU negotiations, for example on climate policy, because there is an element of confidentiality in it. “There is also sometimes the danger of damaging your own negotiating position. There are limits to that transparency.”

Koekkoek pointed to a bad development in Brussels itself: that more and more EU documents for the sake of convenience bear the stamp limited and thus disappear “from the public eye,” even if it contains little confidential information. Hoekstra agreed, but also said: “We are not just about it.” He told of EU colleagues who give him a “glassy” look when he mentions transparency.

The reason for the debate on Thursday was, among other things, a recently published report from IOB, the independent evaluation service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The IOB outlines a painful catch-22: MPs can no longer properly monitor EU policy, especially now that the political landscape has disintegrated into 19, often tiny, political groups. The feeling of powerlessness that this causes subsequently leads to more motions and more requests for information, which in turn require officials to spend so much time on the main issues.

Big European ambitions

Hoekstra praised “the close involvement” between the House and cabinet, but “it does take a lot of time”. He pleaded for civil servants to “do the useful thing” as much as possible and appealed to the House to choose more clearly when letters are or are not necessary. The IOB report refers to the excess of so-called ‘BNC fiches’, in which the cabinet assesses every new Commission proposal at the request of parliament, even if it is hardly relevant for the Netherlands.

Partly at the urging of D66, the Rutte IV cabinet has great European ambitions and wants to play ‘a pioneering role’ in Brussels, but according to the IOB, this is not very realistic with the current workload. Hoekstra acknowledged on Thursday, when asked, that more people would probably have to be added to his department. The government wants to invest more than 50 million euros in the worldwide network of diplomatic posts. Some of it, Hoekstra says, will be used “domestic”.

