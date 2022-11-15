Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs, who was confronted with shelling on the capital Kiev during his visit to Ukraine, is therefore extra motivated to continue with aid to Ukraine. “This is just a great motivator to stay shoulder to shoulder,” he said from a shelter in Kiev. Around 5:30 p.m., the Dutch delegation was able to leave the shelter.

Hoekstra had just had an appointment at the Ukrainian Security Council and was on his way when the situation became dangerous. “On our route we suddenly received the signal that rockets were being fired again.” The entire Dutch delegation was then directed to an air raid shelter.

According to Hoekstra, who reacted briefly from the air raid shelter, the shelling shows that Russia is willing to use ‘criminal means’. “There can only be one answer to that: that is to continue, to continue supporting Ukraine, to continue sending weapons, to continue humanitarian aid. As the Netherlands, we will also do that together with other countries.” See also Payment of Russian sovereign bonds is received by JPMorgan and processed, says source

The Dutch delegation, including Hoekstra, spent hours in the air raid shelter at a hotel with several dozen others. They were able to leave the basement safely around 5:30 PM Ukrainian time. Hoekstra then had 45 minutes left to speak with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky.

On his first visit to Kiev after the Russian invasion, in May, Hoekstra traveled together with his German colleague Annalena Baerbock. Even then, the Dutch delegation, which had already returned to the hotel, had to go to an air raid shelter for a short time. This is the first time that there was also talk of shelling. See also Syria Now! will defend in the Cortes of Castilla y León the needs of other provinces

Ministers who visit dangerous areas are always accompanied by soldiers from the Special Security Missions Brigade (BSB), who ensure their safety. These BSB officers, part of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, also know the locations of the nearest air raid shelters on the route. Some of the soldiers are in Kiev for a longer period of time, because they are also responsible for the security of the Dutch embassy staff.

