Akbari, 61, had been detained in Iran for several years and was accused of espionage. According to the Iranian regime, he would have been involved in, among other things, the murder of the nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was killed in an attack in 2020.

It is the third time in a short time that the ambassador has been summoned to the ministry. That happened more than a week ago, just like in December. The reason both times was the execution of demonstrators. In Iran, demonstrations have been going on for months for more freedom.