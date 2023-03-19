Moscow is preparing.. Steps to prepare

The most recent manifestations of these preparations by Moscow include:

The surprise visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Crimea, on Saturday, on the ninth anniversary of its annexation .

The Russian Navy begins distributing its formations in the Black Sea and around the Crimea, deploying 20 ships, including missile carriers, and a large number of fleet units .

The announcement of the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evminov, that “it is possible to arm all submarines, including strategic ones, with (Caliber) missiles.”

Two experts who spoke to “Sky News Arabia” considered, after reading these movements, that “the spark of the next battle after the cities of eastern Ukraine will be in the south, around the perimeter of Crimea,” drawing what they suggest is a “battle scenario.” .

It is noteworthy that at the end of February, the representative of the Ukrainian Military Intelligence, Vadym Skipetsky, stated that his country’s army is “ready for a counterattack next spring,” revealing that one of its goals is “to liberate all occupied territories in Ukraine, including Crimea.”

Skibitsky asserted that Ukraine “will stop only when it returns the country to the 1991 borders”.

Spring battle scenario

“Mobilization and counter-mobilization… This is the current situation around the Crimean perimeter between Moscow and Kiev.. Expert at the Russian National Center for Military Studies, Yevgeny Marchenko.

The expert at the Russian National Center for Military Studies explained to Sky News Arabia:

“On the Ukrainian side, a force of 40,000 soldiers has formed near the village of Priship in the Dnipropetrovsk region, in order to engage them in some kind of battle.”

“This village is 150 km away from the cities of Mariupol and Melitopol, and the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov are 150 to 160 km away from it.” .

“It was noted that the Ukrainian forces are trying to save on the use of HIMAR (US-made missile) launchers in that region, in addition to the activity of the espionage operation around Crimea.”

On the Russian side, the crowd appears in the announcement by the head of the Russian (Wagner) Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Saturday, his intention to recruit 30,000 new members by mid-May. .

and about The scenario he favors for the counter-attack pathMarchenko said:

“It will be very similar to the plan previously drawn up by NATO, which is to build a land corridor towards the Sea of ​​Azov through the two axes of Tokmak – Melitopol and Pologye – Berdyansk.” .

“In conjunction with the incursion, heavy bombardment is being carried out in Himars on the positions of the Russian army in the Valnavukha-Mariupol axis, to prevent the forces there from advancing; the number of Russian forces on the right of the Dnieper River in Kherson is small, and it will be difficult for them to repel the attack alone.”

Hodges plan“..and “Hot Summer in Crimea”

Talking about the spring offensive is always repeated by Ukrainian officials in their press interviews, and some whisper, “It will be a hot summer in Crimea.”“.

In this regard, the director of the Moscow-based GCM Center for Studies, Asef Melhem, told Sky News Arabia:

“Some consider a lot of talk about the issue to raise morale and attract greater Western support for Ukraine, but the facts indicate that Ukraine is determined to launch this attack between June and July.” “.

“There is Western blessing for this step, as the former commander of the US ground forces in Europe, General Ben Hodges, put forward at the end of last year an ‘infernal plan’ to control Crimea.”

Plan details: