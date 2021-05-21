Hocus Pocus 2, known in Latin America as Abracadabra, is one of the most popular stories of the 90s. Although the box office did not accompany it in its premiere, it remained as one of the most loved tapes by fans of Disney.

With Bette midler (Winifred), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) and Kathy najimy (Mary) of protagonists, in October 2020 it was confirmed that Disney + would revive the story along with the original cast.

Bette midler gave the first notice of the reunion in a conversation with Variety months ago. Here, she revealed that together with her companions they had already had a meeting with Disney to carry out the project. “They want to make a movie, they asked us if we were interested and of course we all said yes. The truth is that this will be a lot of fun ”, he commented.

What will Hocus Pocus 2 be about?

The Hollywood Reporter gave more information on the plot of this sequel: “Three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters to present-day Salem. They must figure out how to stop witches from wreaking havoc on the world. “

Hocus Pocus 2 release date

Through the Disney Studios Twitter account, it was announced that the tape will arrive in 2022 . “Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the delightfully evil Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus 2.”

Disney confirmed the release of Hocus Pocus 2. Photo: @ DisneyStudios / Twitter

Hocus Pocus 2 director change

Anne Fletcher to replace Adam Shankman as a director, who was unable to handle the film due to his commitment to the upcoming Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted.