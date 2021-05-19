Upon entering the exhibition of the Royal Academy of London, two screens facing each other warn that, as in Plato’s cave, the 116 canvases on display are just a shadow of the feat performed by David Hockney (Bradford, United Kingdom, 83 years old). In one of them, the video shows the artist’s subtlety in capturing, layer by layer, the different phases a cherry tree goes through when waking up from winter and bursting into different colors. In the other, small, constantly moving gray brushstrokes create a curtain of rain over the Norman countryside. The Arrival of Spring. Normandy, 2020 (The Arrival of Spring. Normandy, 2020) reflects, in the museum just opened after the sanitary break, the dozens of hours of painstaking work that the British artist dedicated to capturing the essence of the change of season while the world was secluded by the pandemic.

“They will be able to stop everything, but they will not be able to cancel spring,” he wrote to the two dozen friends to whom he sent a new painting from his iPad every day. There was a time, in 2011, when the “software it reached the hand quickly ”, as Hockney himself explained, and the painter understood that he had a new tool with infinite possibilities. “He always says that what he likes most about this technique is its immediacy. It allows you to instantly capture a specific atmosphere, a specific aspect of light. You see that urgency in each one of the works ”, explains Edith Devaney, the curator of the exhibition.

Use an application called Brushes, modified tailored With everyone the requirements from the artist: brushes, colors, small marks … Since he began his task, Hockney knew that each of the works would end up transplanted onto a 1×1.5 meter canvas. The composition and the brushstrokes already thought on that scale, even if they were concentrated in the small space of a tablet screen. Therein lies the mixture of wonder and trap that the exhibition provokes. They are the intense colors of Hockney, the virtuosity of the exquisite draftsman, the pointillism of the French neo-Impressionists of the 19th century, Monet’s water lilies and the recreation of multiple spaces on the surface of a pond.

A visitor walks past two David Hockney paintings at the Royal Academy in London. ANDY RAIN / EFE

They are “result-paintings” that only allow us to intuit the creative process, because they are not the result of brushstrokes or brush strokes on the canvas but the final work of hours and hours of tapping the pencil on a glass screen; the finished product of a task in which each stroke is no longer final, because technology allows the artist to go back to the first of the layers of a painting, for example, and correct or rethink it without losing all the subsequent overlapping work. And in that sense, however, Hockney has discovered a new instrument for producing art. “If you didn’t have six decades of experience as a painter and draftsman, you wouldn’t be able to use this tool the way you do,” says Devaney. “Everything becomes faster, more portable. He was able, for example, to paint night scenes, a process that particularly excited him. Working on a backlit screen was much easier. He did not need electric light to illuminate the canvas, which would have altered the concrete quality of darkness ”.

When Hockney decided to undertake his new project, he could not imagine that a devilish virus would paralyze the world for more than a year. He had traveled to France in the fall of 2018 in search of Picasso’s pink and blue periods, and the great tapestries of Bayeux, Angers and Paris. And he decided that, as he had done a decade before in the English region of Yorkshire, he wanted to reflect the arrival of spring, this time in Normandy. He bought a seventeenth-century house – “like the one with the seven dwarfs in the story,” the painter described it – surrounded by meadows and orchards, with its winding paths, fruit trees, the nearby stream and, of course, the pond. Stocked with food and tobacco — smoking is his second passion — Hockney set about capturing the boundless details of an ever-changing nature from every possible angle, even if everything else was hibernating. If the famous Bayeux Tapestry reproduced like a magic lantern all the moments prior to the Battle of Hastings in 1066, which concluded with the Norman conquest of England, the painter has managed to capture in an evolutionary series of images a precise moment of that French region and reconquer it a thousand years later .

General view of one of the exhibition rooms of the Royal Academy. NIKLAS HALLE’N / AFP

The artist who celebrated life and love in his early pop and decided that colors were even better when imagined, and exaggerated; The painter of the bright and urban Californian swimming pools, thus contributed during the long and hard months of the pandemic to give back to his compatriots, trapped in an uncertain confinement, a certain optimism and hope with the simple message that it was impossible to stop the arrival of the spring.

David Hockney: The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020. Royal Academy of Arts, London. From May 23 to September 26. Tuesday to Sunday, from 10:00 to 18:00.