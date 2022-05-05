Friday, May 6, 2022
Hockey Young TPS striker Mikael Wipes into NHL deal

May 5, 2022
Wipe entered into a newcomer agreement with Columbus Blue Jackets.

NHL Hockey League Columbus Blue Jackets has signed a three-year newcomer contract with the Finnish League TPS striker Mikael Pyyhtiän with, announced Jackets Sports Director (GM) Jarmo Kekäläinen on Thursday.

Wipe, 20, was Columbus ’fourth-round booking in the 2020 NHL draft. He played in the excellent season at TPS, scoring 21 goals and 14 assists in his 56 regular season league games.

There were wipes in the top ten of the series in both paints and superior paints (seven). The young man finished the winning goal in four games.

In the playoffs, Pyyhti continued at a great pace as TPS reached the League finals, where it bowed to Tappara with a win of 1-4. Wipe hit eight goals in 18 playoffs and scored five goals.

