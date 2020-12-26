Hockey Young Lions World Championships start well in Edmonton, Germany 5-3

Finland tired Germany of the disabled and took its first victory in the World Cup.

Edmonton

Finland The Young Lions managed to knock down only 14 field players who had struggled with German goals on Christmas Day 5-3 in the opening match of the World Championships under 20.

Finland scored four goals in five against five and one with superiority. Anton Lundell took Young Lions in the lead after 3.38 Roni Hirvosen and Santeri Hatakan at the end of a fine feed pattern.

Other Finnish goal scorers were awarded the best in Finland Aki Räty, Mikael Wipe, Topi Niemelä and Henri Nikkanen.

“We got to attack a little more than in a practice match played against the US. Today, the discs got better into the attack area, but there is still a lot to improve. Fortunately, there are a lot of games left, ”commented the defender Ville Heinola To HS.

“I don’t think anyone thought terribly that they had fewer guys. We just focused on our own game and left the guy with a little less attention. ”

“I guess it should be the first points in a decent game this season,” said Aki Räty with satisfaction. “There couldn’t have been a much better seam.”

German the team received honor from the head coach of Finland From Antti Pennanen from a tenacious game. Germany was unable to play any practice matches due to quarantines. At the same time, the coach who mixed a bit of pack in the offensive chains gave both praise and room for improvement to their own players.

“Hard workload from players. Strong desire to work, strong desire to struggle. Five goals is a very good thing. A good number of forty shots and goal points were created. All the chains had created them, to it I am happy, “he says.

According to Pennanen, there is also room for improvement.

“A little too much change of direction was given. We need to be able to pay attention to that. Maybe we were a little too impatient with the puck and careless, ”he ponders.

“We definitely need to be more specific. At times, it was a good model, but then there were a few moments when it slipped a little on the bad side. That’s the thing that will definitely get it right. ”

Räty believes that the Lions will certainly be able to improve at least in the offensive game.

“We lost a bit of puck in the attack area in vain, and the theme has been not to let go of easy goals. A few went today. Those things need to be improved in the future, ”says Räty.

Finland took shot statistics with numbers 50-22. Keeper Kari Piiroinen certainly rejected 19 times.

The Young Lions meet in Switzerland on Sunday and in Slovakia on Wednesday. The durability of the defense will be properly tested on New Year’s Eve when the home team Canada arrives.