Hockey Young Lions Pit Brad Lambert warns against underestimating the opening opponent of the World Cup: “Their 02 age group is really tough”

Numerous coronavirus infections have hampered Germany’s preparations for the World Cup under the age of 20.

Finland The national hockey team under the age of 20 is ready for its World Championship competition in Canada next night in Finland. Behind the race city of Edmonton is the usual Christmas Eve dinner and Santa’s visit, so now it’s the turn of the tournament.

In the first block, Finland will face its opening opponent in a match starting one day the night before the German Kill Day.

German preparing for the final tournament has been difficult due to the numerous corona cases found in the team, but the striker’s promise to play in the Finnish League in JYP Brad Lambert advises not to underestimate your opponent.

“Their 02 age group is really tough. It’s definitely going to be a tough game and we can’t pull at all. We have to be fully charged and play well if we are going to win, ”Lambert said On the Leijonat.fi website.

The biggest stars in Germany are the attackers born in 2002 Tim Stützle and John-Jason Peterka, who have both made their breakthroughs at the adult level in the DEL League. Stützle and Peterka were also the first two rounds of bookings at the last NHL booking event.

In the Czech Republic in previous youth World Championships, Germany secured its main league place by defeating Kazakhstan in the qualifiers. The World Cup final under the age of 18 was canceled due to the corona pandemic, so the know-how of the promises made in Germany in 2002 was not seen at that time.

“Against Germany, we need to do the basics well, find a good drive and get their head on the field to spin. We need to get our feet moving and feed with quality, ”Lambert planned.

Young In the lions’ only practice match against the United States, Lambert paved the way for both goals in Finland, which were born of superiority. The United States, one of the tournament’s favorite favorites, won Finland 3–2.

Lambert attacked Finland in the second chain Juuso Pärssinen and Roni Hirvosen with.

“Persian is quite an amazing player, strong and sensible, and as a centerpiece he can take care of his own head well. Hirvonen, on the other hand, has a really good itch and is also a smart player. It’s really good to play with them, ”praised Lambert, who turned just less than a week ago.