Hockey Young Lions credit defender Ville Heinola in the line-up against Sweden in the World Cup semi-finals

Heinola injured his hand against Canada, but is listed for the playing team.

Young people The Lions will face in the semi-finals of the 20-year-old World Cup in Sweden and the best possible line-up.

One of the top defenders Ville Heinola injured his hand against Canada in the first-round final match, but has been marked in the playoffs in the Swedish match.

Heinola has played the biggest minutes of the team and, as an essential engine, is number one in supremacy. Heinola is also very important in opening the game.

Canada against the Young Lions opening game was particularly weak and made the attackers look worse than they are. The whole team’s game coughed badly at the end of the first round.

Finland won Germany, Switzerland and Slovakia at the beginning of the tournament, but the light resistance did not give a picture of the level of demand in the playoffs.

Although the resistance in the initial series was light, the team’s performances remained at most mediocre.

As many as 12 of the team’s 22 field players are still without goals and as many as seven of them have binocular balances of 0 + 0.

The number one chain is done Roni Hirvonen–Anton Lundell–Kasper Simontaival has scored a total of 15 points. Whenever you add a team the best scorer defender Topi Niemeläwith powers of 2 + 5, this quartet scores 22. It is more than half the team’s power, while the other 18 players have scored a total of 21 points.

Sweden lost two matches in the first block and not the team’s number one strikers Lucas Raymond and Alexander Holz have not yet fully reached their own level. Both have only one goal done.

It is still clear that the Young Lions will not be able to overthrow Sweden with the power of four players unless support comes from elsewhere.

The battery is ragged has been raised to the right of the second Juuso Pärssinen chain. At the beginning of the tournament Brad Lambert played in that spot. Lambert is now on the right edge of the third drawn by Henri Nikkanen.

With these in the field Young Lions face Sweden. The match starts at 22.30. TV5 and Dplay show the match live.

Goalkeeper: 1 Kari Piiroinen, reserve: 31 Roope Taponen.

Number one: 22 Roni Hirvonen – 15 Anton Lundell – 29 Kasper Simontaival; 2 Santeri Hatakka – 4 Ville Heinola.

Second five: 21 Mikael Pyyhtiä – 27 Juuso Pärssinen – 34 Aku Räty; 35 Mikko Kokkonen – 7 Topi Niemelä.

Third Five: 13 Roby Järventie – 28 Henri Nikkanen – 33 Brad Lambert; 6 Eemil Estonia – 10 Kasper Puutio.

Foursome: 36 Benjamin Korhonen – 20 Samuel Helenius – 23 Mikko Petman; 12 Matias Rajaniemi.

13th striker: 19 Petteri Puhakka.