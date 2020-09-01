Hockey Yle: Annika Saarikko says she wants a joke from the Jokers

The Jokers are about to open their KHL season on Thursday in Minsk.

About sports responsible Minister of Culture and Science Annika Saarikko (middle) says to Ylethat the consideration of leaving for Belarus is the Jokers’ own. Saarikko still reminds that sport has a value-based message.

“That is why I encourage and hope that the Jokeri club management, despite financial reasons, will consider what kind of message this is sending,” Saarikko says.

Jokers is about to open his season in hockey at KHL on Thursday with a away game against Minsk Dynamo. Departure to Minsk has been heavily criticized. Extensive demonstrations against the country’s authoritarian president have continued for a long time Alexander Lukashenko against. Mr Lukashenko won the presidential election in August, which is suspected of being fraudulent.

Saarikko tells Yle that Finland has had a long tradition of relying on the deliberations of sports clubs and associations in similar cases.

“It is clear that a critical assessment of the Finnish leadership has been presented as part of the entire EU community on how the human rights situation in Belarus has developed in recent weeks and long before that.”