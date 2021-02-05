Hockey World Cup hockey match program announced – Lions open against the United States

Latvian the World Championships in Hockey for the late spring, which ended up being hosted alone, will open on May 21 with four matches in Riga.

Finland, which was defending its World Cup gold two years ago, will start the next day. The lions’ opening resistance on Saturday, May 22, is the United States, survives the International Hockey Federation on Friday from publication match program.

The World Championships will open on May 21 with a Group A match between Russia and the Czech Republic and a Group B match between Germany and Italy. The opening games of the opening day are Group A Belarus-Slovakia and Latvia-Canada.

Finland plays in the Games in Block B, which is played in the main hall of the Games in Arena Riga.

After the meeting with the USA, Finland will face Kazakhstan on May 23, Norway on May 25, Italy on May 27, Germany on May 29, Latvia on May 30 and Canada in the block finals on June 1.

The World Cup was originally to be played in Belarus and Latvia. However, the IIHF withdrew the race host from Belarus, which was due to

On the human rights situation and security factors in Belarus

“Match schedule largely follows the original program decided before the relocation of the Games, ”IIHF said on Friday.

“In Latvia, the main series is currently played without an audience. If the (coronavirus epidemic) situation in Latvia improves so that the public is admitted to the matches, the IIHF and the organizers will be ready to offer admission tickets within three days of ”the (Latvian) government approving the admission to the matches.