Hockey World Cup begins with crushing figures: Germany coached by Toni Söderholm scores nine goals

Russia defeated the Czech Republic 19 seconds ahead of the finish line.

Germany did not give Italy a chance to surprise when the World Hockey Championships began on Friday in Riga, Latvia. Toni Söderholm coached Germany won their first game 9-4 and took points in a Group B match.

Italy made it to the first round with a 2-1 lead when the goals were hit at a brisk pace. Italy took the lead in just 37 seconds. The game clock showed a time of 18.44 when the defender Moritz Müller leveled the game to 2-2.

In the second set, Germany escaped by scoring five goals. In the final round, both hit twice.

German Lukas Reichel (1 + 2) Marcel Nöbels (1 + 2) and Leonhard Pföderl (2 + 1) got three power points in their score column. A total of 14 Germans opened their points accounts.

Germany and Italy play in the same block as Finland.

In block A. In the Czech-Russian match, a solution was sought until the very end. In time 59.41 Russian Mikhail Grigorenko took the country to a 4-3 lead and the Czech Republic was no longer able to level off.

Before the winning goal in the match, hits were made alternately. First, Russia took the lead, after which the Czech Republic equalized. Made a 3-3 tie Dominik Kubalík in time 57.23.

Two more matches will be played at the World Cup on Friday. Canada and Latvia will play in Group B, Slovakia and Belarus will play in Group A. Finland will start its match on Saturday in a Group B match against the United States.