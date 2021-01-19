Hockey World champion Henri Jokiharju shook his season-opening goal in the NHL

Winnipeg Jets, who played without Patrik Wain, lost in Toronto.

Hockey Defender in the NHL Henri Jokiharju scored his season-opening goal when Buffalo defeated Philadelphia 6-1. The spring 2019 world champion scored a 5-0 goal for Buffalo Eric Staalin input in the final batch.

Jokiharju, who played in the NHL for the third season, got ice for more than 18 minutes. Buffalo’s second Finnish defender Rasmus Ristolainen missed power points, but was King of Buffalo ice time with nearly 21 minutes of game time.

Season in the opening match the powers 2 + 1 made Winnipeg Patrik Laine was on the sidelines of a away game against Toronto. Without Wave, Winnipeg bowed to a 1-3 loss. The wave should not be on the side for long.

The Toronto character in the match was Mitchell Marner, who scored two goals. The latter hit Marner finished with an empty goal.

A Finnish defender will make his debut in Toronto Mikko Lehtonen, which was played quite sparingly. Lehtonen, who was the seventh defender, was left without power points in just over six minutes. Winnipeg ranks as a defender Sami Niku clocked just over 14 minutes in the trough.

New York Islanders won the Boston Bruins 1-0 in a low-key match. The only goal of the match was scored by Jean-Gabriel Pageau, when he passed the Boston Finnish guard Tuukka Raskin in the final installment. There were just over four minutes left in the match at that point.

Rask fought a total of 16 times in the match. The Savonlinna-based goalkeeper returned to the Boston goal after the flute, as in the previous match of the team on Saturday night, the responsibility was Jaroslav Pisces.