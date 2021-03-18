Hockey Women’s lion credit goalkeeper Noora Räty misses the World Cup

Räty, who suffered injuries, said he is not mentally, physically and playfully fit to give the team his best.

Finland women’s hockey national team perennial number one goalkeeper Noora Räty will not participate in the World Cup in Canada in May.

Räty said on Thursday Instagram account had already informed the coaching at the end of January that he would not accept a possible World Cup invitation. There is no drama involved in the decision, he said.

“Nothing was publicly told about this and behind the scenes was maintained. It was clear to my own close circle that this is not a so-called there are plans for my season and May that are quite different from playing hockey, ”Räty wrote on Instagram.

According to Rädy, the matter was returned to recently, but the decision remained the same. Räty, who suffered injuries, said he is not mentally, physically and playfully fit to give the team his best. Rädy’s number of games for the Chinese Vanke Rays team has been low this season.

Rädy was the first to report on his decision Yle.