Hockey With this team of Leijonat going on a gold hunt, NHL players still have room left

Mikael Granlund’s World Cup place will not be confirmed until Friday.
12.5. 20:45 | Updated 12.5. 21:12
Tampere
Lions The World Cup team will begin to take shape as head coach Jukka Jalonen selected players for home games.
The coaching staff ended up using all seven defensive positions that were now available. 12 strikers were selected for the team.
With that number, two seats left for potential NHL players when To Mikael Granlund shirt number 64 is already booked.
One of the vacancies goes to the defender and the other to the attacker.
In Tampere, training with the team Markus Nurmen the passport was not stamped.
Lions In the World Championship in Finland, May 13-29:
Goalkeepers
29 Harri Säteri, 35 Frans Tuohimaa, 45 Jussi Olkinuora.
Defenders:
2 Ville Pokka
3 Niklas Friman
4 Mikko Lehtonen
38 Juuso Hietanen
42 Sami Vatanen
50 Mikael Seppälä
55 Atte Ohtamaa
Attackers:
10 Joel Armia
12 Marko Anttila
21 Jere Innala
24 Hannes Björninen
25 Toni Rajala
51 Valtteri Filppula
65 Sakari Manninen
70 Teemu Hartikainen
76 Jere Sallinen
80 Saku Mäenalanen
82 Harri Pesonen
91 Juho Lammikko
#Hockey #team #Leijonat #gold #hunt #NHL #players #room #left
Leave a Reply