Hockey With this team of Leijonat going on a gold hunt, NHL players still have room left

Mikael Granlund’s World Cup place will not be confirmed until Friday.

12.5. 20:45 | Updated 12.5. 21:12

Tampere

Lions The World Cup team will begin to take shape as head coach Jukka Jalonen selected players for home games.

The coaching staff ended up using all seven defensive positions that were now available. 12 strikers were selected for the team.

With that number, two seats left for potential NHL players when To Mikael Granlund shirt number 64 is already booked.

One of the vacancies goes to the defender and the other to the attacker.

In Tampere, training with the team Markus Nurmen the passport was not stamped.

Lions In the World Championship in Finland, May 13-29:

Goalkeepers

29 Harri Säteri, 35 Frans Tuohimaa, 45 Jussi Olkinuora.

Defenders:

2 Ville Pokka

3 Niklas Friman

4 Mikko Lehtonen

38 Juuso Hietanen

42 Sami Vatanen

50 Mikael Seppälä

55 Atte Ohtamaa

Attackers:

10 Joel Armia

12 Marko Anttila

21 Jere Innala

24 Hannes Björninen

25 Toni Rajala

51 Valtteri Filppula

65 Sakari Manninen

70 Teemu Hartikainen

76 Jere Sallinen

80 Saku Mäenalanen

82 Harri Pesonen

91 Juho Lammikko