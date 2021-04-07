Hockey With these players, the women’s puck team will go on the World Cup gold hunt, with eight first-timers and experienced Jenni Hiirikoski

Captain Jenni Hiirikoski participated in the World Championship tournament 17 years ago.

Finland the women’s hockey national team won the World Championship silver in the home championships in Espoo in 2019, but the team has been quite renewed for this year’s World Championship tournament.

Eight first-time but also long-time experienced players will leave for Halifax and Truro, Canada.

“The race team is a good mix of new blood and experienced veterans and we believe this team will genuinely start fighting for the brightest medals,” head coach Pasi Mustonen said in a hockey association press release.

Mustonen has spoken openly about the Olympic gold goal and the upcoming World Cup is one step towards that dream.

The team the first-timers are defenders Aino Karppinen and Blue Karelian as well as attackers Julia Liikala, Matilda Nilsson, Jenniina Nylund, Sofianna Sundelin, Emilia Vesa. Sanni Vanhanen is 205 born youngest player in the team.

Team captain Jenni Hiirikoski played in Halifax back in 2004 and will get back into the same rounds after last year’s canceled tournament. Last year’s Games were supposed to be played in Halifax as well, but now there is a new company driven by strict quarantine rules.

Finland World Cup team 6.-16. 2021 in Halifax and Truro, Canada:

Goalkeepers: Keisala Anni, Ilves, Räisänen Meeri, HPK, Silvonen Jenna, Mercyhurst University.

Defenders: Hiirikoski Jenni, Luleå HF, Karppinen Aino, RoKi, Karjalainen Sini, University of Vermont, Laitinen Nelli, Kiekko-Espoo, Lindstedt Rosa, Brynäs IF, Savolainen Ronja, Luleå HF, Tuominen Minnamari, Shenzen KRS Vanke Rays, Viitasuo Puck-Espoo.

Forwards: Hakala Sanni, HV71, Holopainen Elisa, KalPa, Karvinen Michelle, HC Ladies Lugano, Liikala Julia, HPK, Nieminen Petra, Luleå HF, Nilsson Matilda, KalPa, Niskanen Tanja, KalPa, Nylund Jenniina, St. Cloud State University, Sundelin Sofianna, Team Kuortane, Tapani Susanna, Tulus Noora, Luleå HF, Vainikka Viivi, Luleå HF, Vanhanen Sanni, Ilves / Tappara, Vesa Emilia, Kiekko-Espoo.