Hockey With Patrik Laine’s rookie mistakes at a hard price, the rumens are making their statistics even worse

When Laine is on the field, her own net swings.

Columbus Blue Jackets Patrik Laine the game does not run.

The team plows the NHL Central Division as a jumbo, and Laine approaches the last place in one statistic at an alarming rate.

The Finnish pier got its four-point puncture tube cut off against Tampa Bay with a recorded entry point, but the match did not bring any relief to the plus-minus statistics.

Columbus lost a score of 1–3, and Laine got an ugly score of -3 in the statistics. So he was on the field during every Tampa goal. The feed point came Seth Jonesin overpower goal, so it didn’t become a plus-minus help.

Tampan the first and third goals arose directly from Laine’s mistakes. In the first goal, he lost the puck after his own blue line, and Blake Coleman punished for a 3-2 force attack.

At the end of the match, the puck slipped from Laine in the attack area, and Coleman fired the puck into the empty net.

Wave this season’s reading is already -25, which entitles Buffalo to the third to last place distributed throughout the NHL Sam Reinhartin with.

Above, only the entire league at the top of the tail in Buffalo has amassed cons Rasmus Dahlin (–36) and moved from Montreal to Montreal Eric Staal (–28).

Laine scored his previous goals against Chicago on April 12th. In the five matches played since then, Columbus have conceded 21 goals in five losing matches and Laine has been on the ice for as many as 12 goals.

Laine is in Columbus in her very own decades. Second is Tampa Bay David Savard (-19) and third Max Domi (–18).

On the wave has a total of 40 + 9 matches in this season In the opening game of the season, the Winnipeg Jets shirt produced 2 + 1 powers, but it has been more difficult since.