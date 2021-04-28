Hockey With a lock, a great opportunity to pay off his debt, the goalkeeper game is emphasized

HIFK in the middle lane a little stronger than Turku Ball Club.

Can all debts repaid at once? This will be asked in Rauma when Lukko faces Tappara in the semi-finals of the hockey league.

It is known that every year is different and each team has its own, but the curtain is torn a little. The lock lost to Tappara in five grueling playoff series in 2013–2019, with the most bitter losses in the semifinals in the seventh match in 2014 and 2015.

The burden is heavy, but this season’s Lock is complete. The team is balanced, survived the Lynx easily as expected and is ready to face Tappara.

Probably not wanted in Rauma against Tappara, but everything is fine. The lock chases the championship and then the order doesn’t matter.

Pekka Virta has coached Lukko as an attacking and playing team. More than 200 goals say something, even though none of those hits go to the Tappara series. The offensive fins became number one in the regular season and more are promised.

Tappara scored the second most goals in the regular season, but it tends to hit the defensive stage on the playoffs. Therefore, patience is emphasized in the play of both, and on that side, nothing beats Tappara.

Goalkeepers Lassi Lehtinen (Lock) and Christian Heljanko The importance of (Tappara) is emphasized in scant matches.

This is Luko’s great opportunity and the team will continue to the final with wins 3–2.

HIFK-TPS

HIFK’s and in the TPS match series, it’s worth turning your gaze to the middle lane.

In the center section of TPS, guys in their twenties leading the first and second troika, Juuso Pärssinen and Ruslan Ishakov. Experience can be found in triplets and quadruples when Juhani Jasu and Petteri Wirtanen bear responsibility there.

The gap remains thin, but IFK sticks a little tighter in the middle. Henrik Borgström still hid his skills against Fly, but there is more potential. American center Alex Broadhurst is a great feeder at its best, but Anton Lundell even better.

Miro Väänänen brought skill and energy to the middle of the IFK quadruple chain. Nelonen took IFK to the semifinals, and if the others rise to their level, the Stad players will continue to the final.

HIFK also maintains its pre-favorite position and advances to the final with 3-2.